David M. Bartel
Chilton - David M. Bartel, 66, of Chilton died Tuesday morning July 28, 2020 at his home after a short battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. He had a very short time after his diagnosis but as always he spent the time making memories that will be with all of us forever. He was born on April 28, 1954 in Milwaukee WI son of Martha Blauert Bartel and the late Marlin Bartel. David attended Sheboygan Schools and was a graduate of North High School, Class of 1972.
On May 19, 1973 he was united in marriage to Donna M. Badtke at St. Peter Clavier Catholic Church, Sheboygan. She preceded him in death on October 22, 1974. David married Rosemary "Rosie" Schad on December 5, 1975 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, Sheboygan. He had been employed with Kohler Co, Vollrath, ASA and KI. Most recently he had been working with the Calumet County ADRC until his retirement. David was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, School Hill and a former member of St. Dominic's Catholic Church, Sheboygan. He was a longtime member of the Catholic Knights having achieved the distinction of 4th Degree Knight. During the last ten years he walked with Rosie as she told the story of her journey through a difficult medical experience. He encouraged her to write her story as a book that was just published and he would tell everyone that the book was his dream. In his free time he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren, who were the love of his life.
Survivors include his wife; Rosie, children; Christopher (Michelle) Bartel, Chilton, Richard (Glecy) Bartel, Queen City, AZ, Michele Lyons, Fond du Lac, grandchildren; Donna & Cadence Bartel, Brandon & Brycen Lynch, Victoria & Sadie Lyons and Jennavieve Gosseck. David is further survived by his mother; Martha, brothers and sister; Robert Bartel, Jeanne (Jeff) Anderson, Paul (Paula) Bartel, brothers-in-law; Wilfred (Donna) Schad, Ronald (Jean) Schad, Todd (Lori) Schad and his Godchild; Gwen Schad.
He was preceded in death by his father; Marlin, his first wife; Donna, sisters-in-law; Laura Bartel & Donna Basler-Close, father-in-law and mother-in-law; Norman & Delores Schad.
A time of visitation and support will be held on Friday July 31, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, (11928 Marken Rd, Kiel "School Hill") All recommendations for social distancing during the visitation are appreciated. A private family Mass will be held on Saturday. Burial will follow on Monday August 1, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Sheboygan.
Per David's request, no suits should be worn by men for the funeral or visitation. Please dress casual.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name.
David's family would like to thank Dr. James Richter and Dr. Timothy Goggins for all their care and support. They would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for keeping David comfortable in his final days and hours.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com