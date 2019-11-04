Resources
Milwaukee - David M. Curtis, age 83, a former Manitowoc resident, currently of Milwaukee, passed away October 31, 2019.

He was born August 6, 1936 in Manitowoc, son of the late David and Dorothy (Pesl) Curtis.

Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a graveside committal service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
