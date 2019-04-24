Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
David W. Hough Obituary
David W. Hough

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - David W. Hough, age 80, of Two Rivers, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Two Rivers.

David was born December 4, 1938 in LaCrosse, WI, son of the late J. Walter and Alberta (Bruhnke) Hough. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in History. David was a teacher in the Two Rivers School District until his retirement.

Survivors include one brother: Dwight Hough, Tyler, TX; one niece and three nephews: Jodi Hough, Hank (Kim) Hough, Steven (Jill) Christnacht and Scott Christnacht; as well as other relatives and friends. David was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law Roland & Orlene Hough, one sister-in-law Linda Hough and one niece Tammy Fletcher.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Julie Barger with burial of his cremated remains to take place at Onalaska City Cemetery, Onalaska, WI at a later date.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019
