Dean A. Collard Sr.
Mishicot - Dean A. Collard Sr. age 38, of Mishicot, April 8, 1981-May 29, 2019. Today the world lost an amazing husband, daddy, son, brother, and friend when he was tragically taken from us. Dean was born April 8, 1981 in Manitowoc to his parents Alan and Debra Derenne Collard. Dean graduated from Mishicot High School in 1999. After High School he went to LTC for Dairy Herd Management. He also went to Dairyland Hoof Care where he learned the skills to be one of the best Hoof Trimmer in the area. Dean married his soulmate Jackie Bernhardt on January 5, 2008. Together they owned and operated a 75 cow dairy farm, and Dean trimmed at least 300 to 400 cows per week throughout the state.
Dean is survived by his loving wife Jackie, four sons that meant the world to him. He gave each a gift that they will take with them for the rest of their life. Dominic (16) he gave Dominic his last name, Dean Jr. DJ (10) he gave DJ his first name, Dawson (6) he gave Dawson his drive to succeed and hard work ethic's. Dexton (3) he gave Dexton his never ending smile. Dean is further survived by his parents Alan and Debra Collard, of Mishicot, paternal grandfather: Dean Collard, of Green Bay, two sisters: Karen (Eric) Collard, of Manitowoc, Kim (Jeremy) Kasten, of Manitowoc, one brother: David (Tina) Collard, of GA, nieces and nephews, Kendra Endra, Ethan, Cal-pal, Frank, and Isla, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Dale and Marla Bernhardt, of Mishicot, brother-in-law: Bill Bernhardt, of Mishicot, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Dean was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Ervin and Margaret Derenne, paternal grandmother: Joanne Collard, and 4 little Rainbow Angels that he will be taking care of in Heaven.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church in Tisch Mills, with the Reverend Dennis Drury officiating and assisted by Pastoral Minister Christal Wavrunek. Relatives and friends may call at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A time of reflection will be held at 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for the four boys.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 2, 2019