Dean A. Sorenson
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Dean A. Sorenson, age 79, of Two Rivers, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center.
Dean was born June 3, 1939 in Two Rivers, son of the late Earl and Lorraine (Calchinski) Sorenson. He graduated from St. Luke's Grade School, Two Rivers in 1953 and from Washington High School with the Class of 1957. Dean then studied commercial and fine art at The School of the Associated Arts in St. Paul, MN where he graduated from in 1961. In 1962 he entered the U.S. Army and graduated from the Army cook school at Ft. Leonard, Wood, MO. In 1964 Dean received a Letter of Commendation from the 303rd Army Security Agency Bn, at Ft. Lewis, Washington for outstanding duty as a 1st Cook and Company Artist. On June 11, 1966 he was united in marriage to the former Barbara Schepper at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Two Rivers.
Dean worked for many years as a painter, maintenance person and in home repair. He also worked in food service, including the White Castle Restaurant Chain, St. Paul, The River Falls Supper Club, Fawn Supper Club and the Lighthouse Inn, all of Two Rivers. He and his wife Barb also operated two restaurants and served the "Labor Hall" chicken recipe at the Two Rivers Labor Hall and other business places in town. Dean was a very hard worker, enjoyed playing the Wisconsin lottery, going to casinos, fine art and the companionship of his grandchildren, as well as his dogs (Daisy, Lilly & Toby) and his cats (Ben, Raven & Reggie).
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Barb Sorenson, Two Rivers; his children: Kelly (Joseph) Corsi; Kim Sorenson (fiancé Mark Stanzel); Tonya (Rick) Groothoff; and Jason Sorenson, all of Two Rivers; 9 grandchildren: William, Jacob, Stephen, Casey, Amber, Autumn, Abby, Ashley and Arianna; 2 great grandchildren: Tenley and Carter; one brother: Ron Sorenson, Two Rivers; one niece: Stacie Sorenson, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Ruth & Gerald Belongia, Two Rivers; as well as other relatives and friends. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law John & Sarah Schepper, 2 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law: John Schepper, Jr., Florence & Art Morreau and Beverly Sorenson.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 12, 2019