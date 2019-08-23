|
Debra A. "Deb" Presl
Two Rivers - Debra A. "Deb" Presl, age 64, of 4116 Bellevue Place, Two Rivers, died Wednesday evening, August 21, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.
Deb was born on December 1, 1954, in Manitowoc, a daughter of Robert Christel and the late Elizabeth (Denk) Christel. Deb graduated with the class of 1973 from Valders High School and earned her LPN and RN Degrees from Lakeshore Technical College. On July 4, 1997, she married Rodney Presl at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Deb was employed at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for 45 years, retiring in December of 2018. She loved spending time with her family, especially the time spent with her grandkids, time at the cottage, bowling, jigsaw puzzles and crafting.
Survivors include her husband: Rod Presl; her son: Derrick (Lindsay) Hermann and their children, Charlotte, Amelia and Mollie of Plymouth; her daughter: Tessa Hermann of Chicago; her father: Robert Christel of St. Nazianz; her stepchildren: Jayme (Jason) Schwoerer and their children, Sophia, Ayla and Pierson; Shanna Donaher and her children, Tyler and Cole; her sister: Kathy (Tom) Schleis of Brillion; and her brothers: Randy (Tammy) Christel of Minnesota, Rick (Sue) Christel of St. Nazianz and Bob (Amie) Christel of Oconomowoc. She is further survived by her in-laws: Brian (Theresa) Presl of Mishicot, Dawn (Mark) Murray of Ogden, Utah and Cheryl and Greg Mix of Manitowoc: and her monthly girls night out group: Mary Larson, Joan Quasius, Joanne Krish, Debbie Peterson, Jo Dube, Joyce Sorenson, Sandy Egbert, Gail Ryan and Carol Ulness; her shopping buddy: Lois Schroeder; and dear friend: Paula Bartelme; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her father -in-law and mother-in-law: James "Jim" and Mary Lou Presl and two brothers-in-law: Michael and Patrick Presl.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3607 45th St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. David Arndt with entombment to follow at Calvary Chapel Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. There will be no Sunday evening visitation.
