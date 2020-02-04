Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
1124 Main Street
Kellnersville, WI 54215
920-732-3535
Debra K. Braun

Debra K. Braun

Cato - Debra K. Braun, age 60 of Cato, died unexpectedly Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her residence.

Debra was born on March 3, 1959 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Reinhold G. and Louise M. (Reimer) Braun. She was a 1977 graduate of Valders High School. Following high school, she attended Lakeland College and received a Liberal Arts Degree in history. Debra then attended the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee and received a Masters Degree in library science. She retired in February 2019 as a Home Health Aide.

Survivors include her nine siblings: Lois (James) Schroeder, Manitowoc, Roger (Peggy) Braun, Cato, Beverly Braun, Green Bay, Marilyn (James) Cihowiak, Appleton, Linda (Timothy) Hansen, Onalaska, Susan Braun, Green Bay, Kathy (Martin) Fredenberg, Tisch Mills, David Braun, Cato, Joe Braun (Kim Skattebo), Whitelaw; four aunts: Elizabeth Reimer, Whitelaw, Carol Reimer, Manitowoc, Mary Lou Reimer, Whitelaw, Sharon Reimer, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Reinhold and Louise Braun; two brothers: Dennis Braun, James Braun.

Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 1124 Main Street, Kellnersville. Deacon Randy Meidl will officiate with burial of her cremated remains at St. Michael Cemetery, Whitelaw in the spring. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
