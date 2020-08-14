Debra L. Kleckner
Mishicot - Debra L. "Debbie" Kleckner, age 66, town of Mishicot resident, died peacefully at home early Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020.
Debbie was born January 23, 1954 in Two Rivers to Andrew and Alice (Beiker) Konitzer. She attended elementary school in Mishicot and was a 1972 graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers. On November 18, 1972, she married Daniel Kleckner at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. She retired as a supervisor from the Cawley Company of Manitowoc in 2016 after 22 years of service. Debbie cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren. She loved camping with them, baking for them; and family gatherings were always very special. She also enjoyed riding bike and preparing the vegetables her husband grew in their garden.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel; two daughters & a son-in-law: Julie (Jeff) Vogel of Manitowoc and Tina Kleckner of Appleton; her three grandchildren: Emily, Brian, and Austin; one sister, Susan McKenna; and six brothers: Richard (Marylee) Konitzer, Gene (Phyllis) Konitzer, Andrew (Joan) Konitzer, Jr., Jim Konitzer (Linda Justema), Mike Konitzer, and Dave (Linda) Konitzer. She is further survived by four brothers-in-law: John (Sandy) Kleckner, Dave (Barb) Kleckner, Greg (Kathy) Kleckner, and Raymond (Jean) Kleckner, all of Two Rivers; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Alice Konitzer, Sr.; one brother, Steve Konitzer; one sister, Mary Brisco; brother-in-law, Daniel McKenna; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Albert and Sarah Kleckner; and two sisters-in-law: Mary Krohn and Barbara Kleckner.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 423 S. Main Street, Mishicot. Rev. Jeff Briones will officiate at the memorial mass, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Wednesday from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. There will be no Tuesday evening visitation.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors & nurses of the stem-cell transplant team at Froedtert Hospital; Dr. Yetter & his staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic; the caregivers of Aurora Hospice Team, and the staff of Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels for the wonderful care and kindness extended. The love and support is very much appreciated.