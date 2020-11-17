Deena C. Giriyappa
Manitowoc - Deena C. Giriyappa, age 24, of Manitowoc, passed away unexpectedly from complications of her chronic medical issues on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
She was born on January 18, 1996 in Neenah, daughter of Dr. Pradeep Giriyappa and Eleanor Agnew. She attended schools in Manitowoc and Matriculated out of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 2017 and was attending CP Center in Two Rivers. Deena was an inspiration to so many others during her life. She was the reason that the Miracle League of Manitowoc was started so she could play baseball for seven years. Deena was involved in her church home being at services and social events where her smile would be infectious. She loved to swim, going on vacations, horseback riding, and listen to her mother read to her. Having been to 9 foreign countries, including Poland where she had specialized therapies, and many states including Hawaii and Alaska, Deena was a well-seasoned traveler. Deena made her parents and step-parents better people because they advocated for her to have a full life. She will be greatly missed by many people.
She is survived by her father: Dr. Pradeep Giriyappa and special friend Annette Kaminsky, Two Rivers; her mother: Eleanor Agnew and her husband Ronald Hansen, Manitowoc; grandfather: Javaraiah Giriyappa, Reading, PA; two uncles and aunts: Jamie and Robin Agnew and their children: Margret and Robert, Ann Arbor, MI, Steve and Racheal Giriyappa and their children: Mathieu, Aiden, Hannah and Alexander, Rochester, NY; one great Aunt: Jane Bradford, La Jolla, CA; two step-brothers and two step-sisters: Greg and Lisa Ann Hansen, Cheryl and Barry Shelton, Jeff and Kay Hansen, Lisa Hansen and special friend Jim Baker; special friends: Laura and Matt Ziemer, and their children: Garrett and Jaylee, Kendra and Scott Engel and their daughter: Amirah, Glenn Davidowich, Tony Karl, Chris Couris, all of Manitowoc, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother: Savithri Giriyappa, maternal grandparents: Dr. Robert and Frances Agnew, and great aunt Phoebe Bradford.
Private family services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Diane Murray will officiate. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Due to the current state recommendations regarding COVID-19 safety, friends and relatives may join a live stream Saturday, November 21, 2020, on the Lakeshore Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Miracle League of the Lakeshore, P.O. Box 232, Manitowoc, WI 54221-0232 or the United Way of Manitowoc County. The Lakeshore Family Funeral Homes of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
We would like to thank the various doctors, nurses and therapists at Holy Family Memorial Network, over all the years of care, Dr. Anne Schuette and the parishioners of St. James Episcopal Church.