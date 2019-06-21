|
|
Del C. Bilotti
Manitowoc - Del C. Bilotti, age 78, a longtime resident of Manitowoc, WI, died peacefully June 6, 2019 St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee.
Del was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on March 5, 1941. She grew up in Stevens Point, Graduated from PJ Jacobs then moved to Chicago, IL. There she had a short career working at a Doctor's office; and met the love of her life Dan Bilotti. They were married in Chicago and then moved to Manitowoc.
Dan was the Owner operator of Bilotti's Pizza Garden where Del worked by his side helping with the business until she decided to further her education and pursue a career in counseling. She obtained her CASC credentials in Chicago, IL, and then became employed with Manitowoc County Human Services on April 15, 1976. Del primarily provided AODA counseling for clients however she did do some marriage counseling and bereavement counseling throughout her career. She retired as a Senior Human Services Specialist on April 17, 2009. Del was a member of the Lakeshore Humane Society. She was also involved with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Del loved all animals and shared her home with several pets throughout her lifetime; treating each of them as a member of her own family. She enjoyed family and friends as well as cooking and gardening. She had a special flair about her, including a touch of class and a twist of eccentricity that will remain in the memory of all of her surviving loved ones. She will be deeply missed.
Del is survived by several family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Dan Bilotti; two brothers: Roy Perlak and Leonard Perlak.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank St Mary's Hospital Staff for the care and comfort they provided for her in her final days. The family appreciates the excellent care she received at St Mary's Hospital staff.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 21, 2019