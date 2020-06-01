Delanie Rae Massey
Two Rivers - Delanie Rae Massey, previously named Russell Stephen, was born July 24th, 1990 to Stephen and Mary Massey in Two Rivers, WI. Whether you knew her as Russell or Delanie, she identified as Delanie with female pronouns; to respect her wishes, we will continue in this manner. She recently passed away Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 due to complications from recently diagnosed diabetes at the home of her parents in Two Rivers. In addition to her parents, Delanie is survived by her sister Janella Massey Sarge (Logan Sarge), her sister Miranda Van De Loo (Russell Mull), her Slovakian sister Nikola Mazurekova (Martin), her grandparents Don and Helen Massey, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and too many friends to count.
Everyone who knew Delanie knew how her life revolved around music. Whether it was listening to Pat McCurdy with her family or making her own songs about horror movies, she didn't go a day without music in her life. After learning to play acoustic guitar when she was twelve, she decided to teach herself to play basically any instrument with strings, and a few without. She was the most comfortable on stage, where she could be her true self. Anywhere she went, Delanie was able to make friends. Who else would befriend a random person that hugged you on a dare as you got off the bus? She was always enthusiastic about finding outgoing, unique people just like her.
Delanie was also proud of her journey from Tiger Cubs all the way to Eagle Scout. Many summers were spent at Bear Paw Scout Camp with her friends, where she was always eager to go again the next year. She would volunteer to help with any projects done throughout the Two Rivers troops.
The family would like to thank the First Responders, EMTs, and Paramedics of Mishicot and Two Rivers, as well as the Two Rivers Police and Manitowoc County Sheriff's Departments. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diverse & Resilient at diverseandresilient.org. Due to current situations, a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date; please watch her Facebook page for any updates.
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.