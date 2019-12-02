|
|
Dell T. Riebe
Manitowoc - Dell T. Riebe, age 83, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Dell was born on April 20, 1936 in Manitowoc to the late Dell W. and Sophie (Tadych) Riebe. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1955. Dell served in the United States Army from 1959 until his honorable discharge in 1965. He was employed at Louie's Sporting goods until his retirement in 2001. On April 20, 1968, Dell married Maureen Staddler at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, and trapping. Dell passed along those passions to his children and grandchildren. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
Survivors include Dell's wife of 51 years, Maureen; two children, Karl (Maria) Riebe, Abrams; and Kara (Charles) Ponti, Marshall; five grandchildren, Kristin, Samuel, Emily, Matthew, and Allyson; four siblings, Sister Francette, Kenneth Riebe, Lynne Karnitz, and Larry Riebe, all of Manitowoc; sister-in-law, Sherill Riebe, Manitowoc; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dell was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, three brothers, Donald, Curtis, and Paul "Butch"; two sisters, Joann Kennedy and June Boswell; three sisters-in-law, Ruth Riebe, Faye Riebe, and Cele Riebe; three brothers-in-law, Jack Boswell, Joe Kennedy, and Jeff Staddler; mother-in-law, Dorothy Pearson; also several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Doug LeCaptain with burial to take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Following the memorial service, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Dell's name.
Dell's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center and Holy Family Hospice and Homecare for all of the care and compassion they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019