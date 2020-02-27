|
|
Delmar Horstman
Manitowoc - Delmar Horstman, age 88, passed away early Thursday morning, February 27, 2020 at St. Mary's of Felician Village, Manitowoc.
Delmar was born on February 20, 1932 in Two Rivers, son of the late Adolph and Eleanore (Freis) Horstman. He graduated with the class of 1949 from Washington High School in Two Rivers. Delmar served in the United States Air Force from October of 1951 until his honorable discharge in October of 1955 reaching the rank of Airman First Class. On February 9, 1957 he married the former Irene Eslinger at St. Johns Ev. Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. Delmar worked as a finished carpenter for Ray Wanek Builders for 18 years and then for 13 years at Burger Boat until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church and served on the church council for many years. Delmar enjoyed building homes.
He is survived by his wife: Irene Horstman, Manitowoc; four children and their spouses: Lori (Brian) Rasmussen, Manitowoc, Barbara (Art) Stock, Mishicot, Mark (Amy) Horstman, Mishicot, Ann (Terry) Kruger; five grandchildren: Jodi (Tyler) Teesch, Amanda (Jesse) Haese, Troy (Niki) Thor, Adam (Amanda) Thor and Heidi Kruger; one sister-in-law: Marlene Eslinger, Mishicot, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Adolph and Eleanore Horstman; one granddaughter: Laura Kruger; one sister and brother-in-law: Lorina (Eugene) Eslinger; four brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Leonard (Dorothy) Reindl; Lester (Jeanette) Eslinger; Edward (Carol) Eslinger; Raymond Eslinger.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 916 Pine Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Daniel R. Sims will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call on Monday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church or Manitowoc Lutheran High School in Delmar's name. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and entire staff at St. Francis Unit at St. Mary's of Felician Village, and the Home Care Hospice for all the compassionate loving care given to Delmar.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020