Delores A. Schmatz
Manitowoc - Delores A. Schmatz, age 81, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life late Friday evening, January 17, 2020 at the family residence.
Delores was born on August 11, 1938 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Marie Knier Schuh Sr. Delores attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1956. She raised her family which was her greatest joy. On July 26, 1958 she married Robert J. Schmatz at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Delores was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton. She belonged to a card club which was a group of longtime friends that would get together and play cards and dominos once a month. Delores was a very good cook and could bake anything. She enjoyed reading and was a lifetime member of the Manitowoc Library.
She is survived by her husband: Bob; four children: Kathy (Jerry) Simmet, Manitowoc, Susan (Jeff) Kaprelian, Mequon, Ann (Steve) Rank, New Richmond, Robert (Elizabeth) Schmatz, Manitowoc; 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, three brothers: Ronald (Mary Jo) Schuh, Sand Diego, CA, Arnold Schuh, Manitowoc, Kenneth (Mary) Schuh, Manitowoc; four sisters: Lorraine Koeppel, Whitelaw; Carol Kumbalek, Manitowoc, Virginia Hackbarth, Bloomington, MN, Janice (Ron) Schaden, Two Rivers; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marie Schuh Sr., one great granddaughter, Quinn Tuschl, and one brother, Raymond Schuh Jr.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 8100 Brunner Road, Newton. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dave Beaudry. Relatives and friends may call at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23, 2020