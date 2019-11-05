|
|
Delores E. Schultz
Carlton - Delores E. Schultz, age 94, a resident of the town of Carlton, Kewaunee Co. entered into eternal rest Monday morning, November 4, 2019 at her residence with her loving family at her side. Delores was born February 14, 1925 in Two Rivers to the late Charles and Rose Nocker Haws and has been a lifelong area resident. She married Raymond Schultz May 18, 1946 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Two Rivers. He preceded her in death April 16, 1998. She farmed the family farm in the town of Carlton with her husband for many years. She was a member of St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church in Tisch Mills where she was a member of the Rosary Society. She helped with the church funeral dinners, church picnic's, and assisted with the church raffle, and bake sales. Delores also was a member of the Jolly Stitchers of Tisch Mills. Delores served as secretary for 21 years for the Catholic Family Life Insurance Company, Tisch Mills branch. She helped organize many activities and planned many trips for the church, and C.F.L.I. Branch. Delores enjoyed canning and baking, making kolaches and rolls. She loved to crochet making many stocking caps and mittens for the Salvation Army. She enjoyed dancing to waltzes and polkas. Her love to travel took her to Austria, Germany, Venice Italy, Spain, Hawaii, and all over the United States. She hated to milk cows!, but loved to work in the flower beds, and enjoyed feeding the birds. Her greatest love was her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Tom and Peggy Schultz, of Kewaunee, John and Janet Schultz, of Manitowoc, Tim and Marlene Schultz, of School Hill, Michael Schultz and his fiancée Joan Vanden Bush, of Kewaunee, Mark and Marie Schultz, of DePere, Jeff and Nancy Schultz, of Kewaunee, Therese and Mark Hanna, of Denmark, Scott Schultz, of Kewaunee, Curtis and Deanne Schultz, of Kewaunee, Gregory and Debbie Schultz, of Green Bay, a son-in-law: Larry Davister, of Luxemburg, 28 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchiidren, one brother: Allen (Janet) Haws, of Two Rivers, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Wenzel and Frances Schultz, an infant son, one daughter: Judy Davister, a daughter-in-law: Debbie Schultz, a brother: Charles Haws, two sisters and brother-in-laws: Lorraine (Victor) Franz, Margaret (Glenn) Meissner, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Gordon and Lillian Schultz.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church in Tisch Mills, with the Reverend Dennis Drury officiating and assisted by Pastoral Minister Christal Wavrunek with burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot. There will be a parish wake service held at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home led by Sister Jane Riha. Visitation will continue after 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019