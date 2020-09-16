Delores Leona Waack
Manitowoc - Delores Leona Waack, age 89, a resident of Laurel Grove in Manitowoc, passed away on Monday evening, September 14, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Delores was born on February 7, 1931 in Green Bay, WI, daughter of the late Otto and Clara (Lenz) Laack. She attended White Trail Grade School in Newton and was confirmed at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in 1948. On June 25, 1955 she married Donald Waack at First German Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2003. Delores was employed at Kayson for 12 years and also did housekeeping for many years. Delores enjoyed traveling, especially to Nashville, TN, and camping at Potato Lake.
Survivors include brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Robert Waack, Marion Thiel, Paul (Dorris) Waack, Doris (Joe) Zabler, all of Manitowoc; two Godchildren: Barb (John) Eichhorst, Brillion, Nancy (Alan) Sieracki, Newton; and nieces and nephews: Beverly, Sharon (Louis), Donna (Mark), Mark, Susan, Mike (Terri), Mitchel (Chris), Shirley, Sharlene, Sheila (Kevin), Manuel (Vicki), Shelly (John), Martin (Mary Jo), Ken (Lisa), Jeffrey, Terry (Kim), Ruth (Steve), Sue (Mike), Dennis (Patti), Ricky (Jan), Randy (Carrie), Rusty (Pam), Rhonda (Bob). Other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers: Kenny and Vernon Laack; one sister: Helen Rivel; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Milda and Arvin Waack; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Janet (Hubert) Grunewald, Elaine Waack, Donald Thiel; one niece and one nephew: Tom Thiel and Regina Bratz.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church (2426 N. Rapids Road), Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Thomas Pankow with burial of Delores' cremated remains to take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Delores' name to Manitowoc Lutheran High School or Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Laurel Grove, Holy Family Memorial Medical Center as well as Pastor Thomas Pankow for all the care and compassion shown to Delores and her family.