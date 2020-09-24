1/1
Delores M. Krancus
1926 - 2020
Delores M. Krancus

Manitowoc - Delores M. Krancus, age 94, of Manitowoc, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.

Delores was born on April 23, 1926 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Louis and Ida (Carstens) Rodewald. She attended schools in Manitowoc and graduated with the class of 1944 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Delores owned and operated The Patio in Milwaukee for many years until her retirement in 1996. After her retirement she was the co-owner of Pre-Ventronics Corporation in Tucson, AZ from 1990 until 2000. Delores was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Manitowoc, the American Legion Post # 180 Auxiliary, Bayview Business Association of which she was the first female president, also she was the first female member of the Kiwanis, and a member of the Inter Organization Council of Bayview, all of Milwaukee.

She is survived by one daughter: Barbara Teahen, Eagle River; two grandchildren: Carrie (Tom) Sylvester, Brooklyn Park, MN, Robert (Adrey) Stephan, Boise, ID; three great-grandchildren: Jackson, Ellis and Nolan, Chico, CA; former son-in-law: Wayne Siewert, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Louis and Ida Rodewald; a son: Robert Krancus; grandson: Brandon Siewert; one brother and two sisters and special friend: Ernie Holschbach.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Zachary DeArmond will officiate with burial to take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Milwaukee. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Aurora at Home, 931 Discovery Road, Green Bay, WI 54311. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
SEP
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
