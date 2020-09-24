Delores M. Staudt
Manitowoc - Delores Staudt, age 88, a resident of Manitowoc, died peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center in Manitowoc.
Delores was born on January 8, 1932 in Two Rivers to the late Veronica Gasparick and Chester Peronto. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1950. On February 23, 1952, Delores married Leroy Staudt in Manitowoc and they were married for 66 years, until the time of his death in 2018. Delores was very active throughout her life whether it was with the Monday Music Club, Lakeshore Lutheran Chorale, Twenty Gardeners (which she held many offices), and her numerous bridge clubs. For over 50 years she played Royal Rummy with her dear friends Elsie, Donna, Arlene, Marilyn and Kathy, and you could hear them screaming who won the pot that consisted of pennies!
But most important to Delores was her service to Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church where she served for many years as the church secretary, taught Sunday School and was a member of the Ladies Aid. She also was a substitute at Manitowoc Lutheran High School for over 20 years (much to the chagrin of Kathy and Bill).
Survivors include her children, Sue (Mike) Dilley, Brad Staudt, Kathy (Dean) Domenoski and Bill (Cathy) Staudt; five grandsons, Jimmy and Tyler Domenoski, Kyle, Brock and Drew Staudt; one beloved sister and best friend Elaine Wigen, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gerald and Marilyn Staudt, and sister-in-law LaVange Wilda; also other relatives and friends. Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; her parents, Veronica Gasparick, Chester Peronto and George Brixius; brothers-in-law Howard Wigen and Wayne Staudt; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Orin and Eleanor Clasen, Don and Doris Staudt, Ray Jr. and Marilyn Staudt, Robert and Alice Staudt; also aunts, uncles and many cousins. Delores adored her grandsons, and loved spending time with them. They will miss her.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3209 Meadow Lane, Manitowoc, Wisconsin 54220. Officiating will be Rev. Robert Kujawski and Rev. Stephen Melso. The family will greet friends and relatives at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Following the memorial service, a luncheon for family and friends will be served by the Ladies Aide at the church. Private committal services for the family will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11 th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.