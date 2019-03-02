|
|
Delores Scheidt
Kiel - Delores G. Scheidt, age 87, of Kiel, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Willowpark Place, New Holstein on what would have been their 65th Wedding Anniversary.
Delores was born on September 9, 1931, to the late Edward and Lydia (Heckman) Karstaedt. On February 27, 1954, she married Adrian Scheidt in the town of Mosel. Adrian preceded her in death on April 7, 2008. Delores was employed by the Kiel Area School District as a cook in both the middle school and the high school. She was an active member of St. Peter UCC, Kiel and was very active in the Women's Guild. Delores took great pride in her sewing many quilts for the church. She also spent many hours knitting and sewing for the Franklin Auxiliary Post #387. Delores looked forward to playing a game of Sheepshead or Canasta; or reading a book. In addition to sewing and knitting, Delores loved taking care of her house and gardening in her yard, but above all she loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two children: Randall (Debra) Scheidt, New Holstein and Lori (Dale) Koenig, Kiel; four grandchildren: Kristin (Casey) Ausloos, Menasha, Wesley (Katie) Scheidt, Kiel, Stacy (Gary) Beres, Kiel and Kimberly (Robbie) Herr, Appleton; eight great-grandchildren: Brady, Olivia and Anderson Ausloos, Hadley and Mason Scheidt, Addison and Laila Beres and Landon Herr. Delores is further survived by her twin sister: Doris (Wilmer) Schueler, a sister: Jeanette Thornam, three sisters-in-law: Loene Karstaedt, Judy Scheidt and Carol Scheidt and brother-in-law: Earl (Germaine) Scheidt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Adrian, three brothers: Howard (Olive) Karstaedt, Orville (LaVerne) Karstaedt and Gordon Karstaedt; a sister: Grace (LeRoy) Olm, three brothers-in-law: Harold Thornam, Joseph Scheidt and Eugene Scheidt and one step sister: Vivian (Richard) Szczepkowski.
Funeral Services for Delores will be held at 10:30AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Peter UCC (424 Fremont Street, Kiel) with The Rev. Christopher Ross officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Belitz Cemetery, Kiel.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday from 1:30PM until 4:00PM at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th Street, Kiel). The visitation will continue on Monday at CHURCH from 9:00AM until the time of service at 10:30AM.
Delores' family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Willowpark Place, Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center and the nurses of floor 2K of Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 2, 2019