Deloris M. Maas
Appleton - Deloris Matilda Maas, 93, died Sunday February 17, 2019 at Carolina Assisted Living. She was born in Appleton on April 24, 1925, daughter of the late Walter and Amanda (Tews) Nieland. Deloris married Eugene Maas on June 30, 1951; he preceded her in death on March 21, 2001.
Deloris graduated from Appleton West High School, class of 1943. She was a lifetime member at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Appleton, where she was also baptized and confirmed. Deloris also served as a member of the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Ladies Aid for many years. She worked at several companies over the years, including Wire Work, Kimberly Clark, The Grill, Mr. Donut, and Schreiner's Diner.
Deloris is survived by her two sons: James (Clare) Maas, Milwaukee, and Mark (Cynthia nee'Durben) Maas, Appleton; four grandchildren: Jason, Erin, Sara, and Joel Maas; three great-grandchildren: Charles, Cody, and Nathaniel Maas; sister, Beverly Harke, Kimberly; sister in-law, Barbara Nieland, Appleton, and several nieces and nephews. She was further preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters in-law: Delmar (Adeline), Marvin (Jan), and James Nieland; and three brothers in-law: Robert Maas, Howard Maas, and Elwood Harke.
Funeral service for Deloris will be 11:00 AM on Saturday February 23, 2019 at ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 302 N Morrison St., Appleton, with Rev. Matt Holtz officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday morning at the church beginning at 9:00 until 10:45 AM, with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established in her name.
Deloris's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of Carolina Assisted Living, especially Bob and Brandon, Aseracare Hospice, especially Tammy and Kayla, Dr. Timothy Goggins and Dr. Carol Grabowski, for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019