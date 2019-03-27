|
|
Delvin G. Orth
Newton - Delvin G. Orth, age 79, a Newton resident died peacefully Sunday evening, March 24, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.
He was born November 17, 1939 in Manitowoc, son of the late George and Albena (Melichar) Orth. Delvin attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1958. He then served in the United States Navy from 1958 until 1960 as an electronics technician. Delvin married Mary Jane Kunde on March 5, 1971 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valders. She preceded him in death on September 27, 2016. He attended DeVry Technical Institute and received an Applied Science Degree in 1988 from Lakeshore Technical College. Delvin was employed as a service technician for J. C. Penny and Sears from 1970 until 1986. He obtained his pilot's license in the mid 1970's and went on to receive his instrument, commercial and twin engine ratings for the love of flying. Throughout his life he enjoyed gardening and technology.
Survivors include his three children: Katherine (Eric) Gyorko, Indialantic, FL, Brian (Lori) Orth, Cato, WI, and Craig (Andria) Orth, Brillion, WI; ten grandchildren: Dara Gyorko, Zane Gyorko, Rachel (Kyle) Karstaedt, Courtney Orth, Jared Orth and fiancé Kelsie Kerchefske, Zachary Orth, Jocelyn Orth and fiancé Anthony Dobson, Hunter Orth, Logan Orth, and Macy Orth; his siblings: Dorothy (George) Lambert and David (Katherine) Orth; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is further preceded in death by his son: Kevin Orth.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valders. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Jim Liddle. Delvin will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valders.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Delvin's name.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the third floor staff of Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers, as well as the nurses and staff of Shady Lane Nursing Care Center and Aurora Hospice for their care and compassion shown towards Delvin and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019