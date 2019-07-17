Services
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Denis M. Pelofske


1966 - 2019
Denis M. Pelofske Obituary
Denis M. Pelofske

Two Rivers - Denis M. Pelofske, age 53, of Two Rivers, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Denis was born in Moose Lake, Minnesota on January 9, 1966 to Harold and Betty Pelofske. He attended Two Rivers Public Schools, and was the owner/operator of Pro One Painting, LLC for many years. On January 22, 2010 he married Melissa Puls in Manitowoc. Denis was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved to take all of his kids both hunting & fishing. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycles, four-wheeling and extensive traveling.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa; sons, Adam Pelofske and James Nadolny; daughters, Stephanie Moen and Holly Schulz; and three grandchildren: Wallace, Kyle, and Brian. He is further survived by his mother, Betty Thomas; his sisters: Debbie (Don) Wheelock, Tammy Winkel, Cindy (Tim) Howard, Kim (Dennis) Brandes, and Wanda Kjelgaard; step-brothers, Gordy Thomas and Bill Thomas; a step-sister, Barbie Thomas; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank (Maureen) Puls and Karen (David) Carstens; one sister-in-law, Kathryn Puls and one brother-in-law, Geoffrey Puls; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Pelofske; step-father, Gordy Thomas; infant brother, James Pelofske; and a sister, Annie Tadych.

A funeral service will be held at 12 o'clock noon, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St. Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 17 to July 19, 2019
