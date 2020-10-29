Denise M. Beyer
Manitowoc - Denise M. Beyer, age 88, of Manitowoc entered into eternal life on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Denise was born on September 4, 1932 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late William and Doris (Richards) Dufano. She was a 1950 graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers and a graduate of Silver Lake College with a degree in Business Administration. On August 2, 1952 Denise married Roger C. Beyer at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2016. She worked many jobs throughout her life including Harlow's Grocery Store, Paragon Mfg, and Mirro Aluminum Company of Two Rivers and retired from Whirlpool Corporation after working at Atlanta, Georgia & Knoxville, Tennessee. Denise was a former member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and St. Mark's Parish in Two Rivers, serving as past president of St. Mark's Ladies Society, former member and past president of the VFW Auxiliary #1248 of Two Rivers. She was an Amateur (Ham) Radio operator using the call N4WGK. Mom was an avid (and competitive) golfer & bowler. Denise also enjoyed watching her children participate in many sports & activities from Sue playing in the Washington High School Band and the Two Rivers City Band, Dave playing football & racing cars to her grandchildren participating in band & sports as well. She was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan!
Survivors include her two children: Sue Miles, Two Rivers and her significant other: Denny Hrdina, Dave Beyer, Two Rivers; three grandchildren: Samantha (Chris) Varney; Lee Beyer and his significant other: Cassie Raddatz, Matthew Miles and his significant other: Nadine Dondlinger; two step-grandchildren: Jennifer (Aksel) Schnell, Jessica (Anna) Shumow; one great-grandson: Weston Beyer; five step-great-grandchildren: Chris Varney Jr., Jake Varney, Edie Varney, Jaylen Raddatz-Crow, Harry Schnell; one sister and brother-in-law: Mary (Ron) Donahue, Richland Center; two sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Dufano, Green Bay, Donna Dufano, Two Rivers; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Neal "Mitz" (Diann) Beyer, Manitowoc, many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Doris Dufano; her husband: Roger C. Beyer; one daughter: Barbara Beyer; one daughter-in-law: Lenore Beyer; three brothers and one sister-in-law: Richard (Bernice) Dufano, William Dufano Jr., Ray Dufano; three brothers-in-law: Ray Tengowski, Lyndal Beyer, Gary Beyer.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic a private family memorial service will be held at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Deacon Frank Birr will officiate with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association
, heart.org/plannedgiving,
in Denise's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kleinandstangel.com
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all their loving compassionate care given to Denise and her family.