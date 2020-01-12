|
Dennis A. Ullman
Manitowoc - Dennis A. Ullman, age 76, of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Aurora BayCare Center, Green Bay after a six-year battle with Alzheimer's.
Dennis was born March 21, 1943 in Two Rivers, son of the late Clifford and Verda (Stechmesser) Ullman. He grew up in the Mishicot area and was a 1961 graduate of Mishicot High School. While Dennis was in high school, he was an all-conference basketball player. On May 23, 1964 Dennis married Bonnie L. Sorenson at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, Mishicot.
In the past, Dennis was a truck driver for Vinton Construction Company and following his disability he maintained several part time jobs. He was best known as the "Candy Man" working at Bertler's Country Mart during the Christmas season selling trees and candy. Dennis was well known for his quick wit and humor as well as his famous one-liners. He was a passionate sports fan and loved Wisconsin sports like the Bucks, Badgers, Brewers, and Packers.
Survivors include his wife: Bonnie Ullman, Manitowoc; four children: Lisa (Dean) Bolle, Green Bay, Jodi Polifka, Manitowoc and her fiancé: Troy Swokowski, Scott (Carrie) Ullman, Stevens Point, Jamie Ullman, Manitowoc; six grandchildren: Logan (Katie) Bolle, Cassandra Orheim, Celeste Orheim, Preston Ullman, Brooke Ullman and Bryce Ullman; one great-granddaughter: Claire Shea; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Wayne Ullman, Ronald (Marge) Ullman; two brothers-in-law: Richard Reif and Harold Vondruska, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clifford and Verda Ullman; three sisters: Sharon Ullman, Audrey Reif and Cheryl Vondruska.
Visitation for relatives and friends will be at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4:00 pm until the time of a Celebration of Life at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Rose Vukovich will officiate with burial of his cremated remains to be held at a later date at the Melnik Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated in Dennis's name to the at the Wisconsin Chapter or Rosethorn Community Church in Manitowoc, WI.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and staff on the 3rd floor at the Aurora BayCare Center in Green Bay for the exceptional and compassionate care they provided to Dennis. In addition, the family would like to extend appreciation and thanks to Dr. Tracy Sherman for her care, guidance, and support over the past six years of Dennis's journey with Alzheimer's.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020