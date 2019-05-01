|
|
Dennis Brost
School Hill - Dennis J. Brost, age 70, of School Hill, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday morning, April 28, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Community Hospice after a 2 year battle with cancer.
Dennis was born on October 4, 1948. He was born and raised in School Hill, son of the late Erwin and Alma (Karstaedt) Brost. Dennis was in the last graduating class of Holy Trinity in 1962. He graduated from Kiel High School in 1966.
On October 17, 1980, he married Helen Mangan at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in School Hill. Dennis worked for Tecumseh Products for 31 years. Following Tecumseh, he worked for Nigrelli Systems & Aqua Master until his retirement. He was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Dennis enjoyed coaching his daughters in softball and was a member of the School Hill Men's Club. He was also active with and coached for the Special Olympics, Manitowoc County Miracles. In his free time, he did small engine repair at his shop and enjoyed going to breakfast with the boys. He was also part of the Kiel football chain gang for many years. Dennis especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their many events.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years: Helen; three daughters: Missy (John) Zutz, Valders; Mandy Brost, School Hill; and Andrea (Chuck Jr.) Doute, Kiel; his 6 grandchildren: Eyan Dessellier, Hayden and Madden Zutz, Alaina, Anniston, and Ariana Doute; his sisters: Joanne Bruesewitz, Jermaine (Jack) Lechler and Joleen (Kevin) Bonde; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Suzanne (David) Pautz, James (Georgia) Mangan, Marvin (Diane) Mangan, LouAnn (Mike) Herzog and Michael Mangan. Dennis is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Gilbert and Frances Mangan; brother-in-law: Robert Bruesewitz, and nephew: Jay Lechler.
Per Dennis' wishes, cremation has taken place and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5:30 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, (413 Fremont St., Kiel). The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday from 2:30 pm until the time of service at 5:30 pm.
A private burial will take place at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, School Hill at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in his name.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Dennis as he prepared for his next journey. They truly are angels in disguise to be able to comfort the family while still treating Dennis with dignity. We are forever grateful for all of you.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 1, 2019