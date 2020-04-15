Services
Jens Family Funeral Home
1122 South 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-1568
Dennis D. Schwanke

Dennis D. Schwanke Obituary
Dennis D. Schwanke

Manitowoc - Dennis D. Schwanke, age 67, of Manitowoc, passed away Thursday morning, April 9, 2020 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc.

Dennis was born on August 2, 1952 son of the late Eldred Ervin and Audrey Lucille (Samer) Schwanke. Dennis graduated with the class of 1970 from Valders High School. He also attended Holy Family College from May of 1988 until March of 1990 studying business management. In May of 1973 Dennis worked as a journeyman machine operator for Manitowoc Cranes. On April 17, 1976 he married the former Judith Huletz. Dennis had a love for the outdoors and being able to feel the warmth of the sun on his face, working with his hands making things out of wood, and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years: Judith Schwanke, Manitowoc; his son and daughter-in-law: Jason (Taylor) Schwanke, Detroit, MI; one grandson: Raylan James Schwanke, born on March 1, 2020 to Jason and Taylor; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Denise Dusek, Roswell, NM, Donna (Altaf) Hussain, Manitowoc, Doreen (Mervin) Wilson, Lancaster, CA, aunts and uncles in Manitowoc, and other cousins living in various states of the Midwest. He was preceded in death by his parents: Eldred and Audrey Schwanke (July 2012, June 2013); two brothers: David and Darrell Schwanke from an automobile accident in 1975.

Private family graveside service has taken place with burial of his cremated remains at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Due to precautions put in place by health officials with the State of Wisconsin, funeral services and public visitation will not take place. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com

Life has gone out of Dennis as we know it, but he lives on in our hearts to anyone that knew him.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
