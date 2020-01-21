|
Dennis W. Jacobs
Manitowoc - Dennis W. Jacobs, age 56, a rural Two Rivers resident, passed away early Monday morning, January 20, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Dennis was born on March 8, 1963 in Detroit, MI, son of the late Chester Jacobs and the late Judy A (Hermans) Kuhl. He was a graduate of Two Rivers Washington High School with the class of 1981. Dennis then received a full scholarship for football to Indiana State University. After a year, he transferred to Madison Area Technical College where he wrestled and earned a degree in Criminal Justice in 1985. On March 29, 2003 he married the former Annie Ryan, the love of his life. He began his career in security for the Point Beach Nuclear Plant. Dennis then worked for the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department for 27 years until his retirement in 2018 at the rank of Detective. He engaged in many roles through the years at the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department including the roles of the liaison program at Valders and Reedsville Schools, investigation of several areas including sensitive crimes and crimes against children. He took great pride in helping others and protecting the community. In his free time, Dennis enjoyed woodworking, the Packers, his dogs, 5 o'clock cocktail hour with his neighbors, barbecuing, family pizza night, a love of music, golf, teaching his daughters to fish and his yearly fishing trips with the boys. He had an addiction to Costco and all things tools related. Above all, he fiercely loved his family and was proud of his children's accomplishments.
Survivors include his wife: Annie Jacobs, rural Two Rivers; his children: Christopher (Laura) Backhaus, MN, Sydney Jacobs, Milwaukee, Hope (Jayson) Lefky, Manitowoc, Taylor Jacobs (Tony), Minneapolis; one grandson: Asher Backhaus; two dogs: Zeus and Baylee; one brother: Bruce (Dawn) Jacobs; and two nieces: Hailee Jacobs (Dayton) and Justine Jacobs (Darius). Other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his step-dad: Donald Kuhl; infant brother: Michael Jacobs; father-in-law: Tom Ryan; and his dog: Lexi.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Trinity Alliance Church (3121 Nagel Ave.), Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Rick Hines. Cremation will follow the services at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday evening (TONIGHT), January 23, 2020 at the All-Care Reception Center (925 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The visitation will continue Friday morning at Trinity Alliance Church, Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the City Ambulance, The Emergency Staff at Aurora, Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department and his adopted children: Mark and Vanessa Brotske.
"Even though he is in Heaven, Grandpa Dennis is still in charge."
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020