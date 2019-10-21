|
Denton L. Schmidt
Mishicot - Denton L. Schmidt, age 87, a Mishicot resident, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his residence. Denton was born September 16, 1932, in Mishicot to the late Floyd and Emily (Juza) Schmidt and has been a lifelong area resident. On June 12, 1954, Denton married Marlene Thielbar at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mishicot. He served his country in the United States Army. Denton worked for his father-in-law Bill, in the construction business, and later took over the business. Throughout this time, he continued to work on the family farm and eventually purchased it. In his younger years he enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, and traveling the world with longtime friends Betty and Ray Wiebensohn. It wasn't a Friday night without a good fish fry and an old fashioned.
Survivors include Denton's wife of 65 years, Marlene, one daughter and son-in-law: Vicki and Scott Wichlacz, of Manitowoc, one son and daughter-in-law: Leon and Laura Schmidt, of Mishicot, three grandchildren: Sara (Tim) Haney, Michael (Aimee) Schmidt, David Schmidt (special friend Erica and JJ), four great-grandchildren: Evan, Adam, Addison, and Ryker, one sister and brother-in-law: Jeanette and Gunther Friedl, of Elm Grove, and is further survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Allan and Bonnie Thielbar, of Mishicot, Gary and Ruth Thielbar, of Mishicot, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant son: Randy, a daughter and son-in-law: Mona and Jim Horstketter.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mishicot, with the Reverend Joel Stuebs officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends after 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a m. on Thursday, at the church with burial to follow in the Mishicot Public Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established in his name. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements. The Schmidt family would like to extend a special thank you to the first responders for all of their efforts, and to Chrissy York for her outstanding care and compassion, as well as the many friends and great neighbors for all of their help and concern.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019