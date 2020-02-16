|
Derrick D. Krey
Valders - Derrick D. Krey, age 70, a Valders resident, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
He was born June 13, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan, son of the late Geri Carter and stepson of the late Lawrence Carter. Derrick attended Premontre High School, graduating with the class of 1967. After high school, he attended University of Wisconsin Madison, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and then a Master's Degree in Administration. On June 14, 1975 he married Susan Klein at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. Derrick started his teaching career as a social studies teacher in Zion, Illinois, then taught social studies in Rio, Wisconsin. He began employment at Valders High School as an Assistant Principal in 1986 and moved to the Valders Middle School in 1987 where he was the principal until his retirement in 2013. While principal, Derrick served as the Valders Athletic Director. Since his retirement, he volunteered as assistant coach of the Valders Cross Country and Track teams and also worked as a substitute teacher. Derrick was an avid reader, enjoyed watching the Badgers, Bucks, Packers, and Valders Vikings sports teams. He loved to go to the movies and travel. He worked at Lambeau Field for a time and enjoyed being a part of the Packers organization. Derrick was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher, was a member of the Bell Choir, was the chairman of the Board of Education and superintendent and teacher of the Sunday School and taught English Improvement classes at church. Derrick loved playing with his grandchildren. He offered them many sweet treats, wrestled, juggled, and played many fun games with them.
Survivors include his wife: Sue Krey, Valders; two daughters: Carissa Krey, Santa Rosa, California, and Katie Krey Wenzlaff & Tyler Wenzlaff, Stoughton; two grandchildren: Ava and Jackson Wenzlaff; one sister and brother-in-law: Pam (Roger) Morgan; one brother: Greg Carter; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Paul (Diane) Klein, Mark Klein, Kathy (Dave) Fencl, Gary Klein, and Kurt (Amy) Klein. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by one son: Andrew Krey; his mother and step-father: Geri and Lawrence Carter; his father: Clarence Krey; one sister-in-law: Judy Klein; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Marvin & Florence Klein.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Liberty. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Gregory Pope. Derrick will be laid to rest at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery following the service.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, 202 Liberty Street, Valders. The visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for donation of their choice in the local community.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Valders EMT's as well as the ICU staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020