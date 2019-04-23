Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deward Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deward E. "Gene" Knapp Iii


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deward E. "Gene" Knapp Iii Obituary
Deward "Gene" E. Knapp III

Manitowoc - Deward "Gene" E. Knapp III, age 72, a Manitowoc resident, passed away early Monday morning, April 15, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

Gene was born on December 20, 1946, son of the late Deward and Lois (Linquiest) Knapp. He was a graduate of Pittsville High School with the class of 1965. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic from 1965-1969. Gene enjoyed playing horseshoes, pool, disc golf, cards and bowling. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan and liked to go fishing. Gene especially loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include one son: Johnnie (Twana) Knapp, Anchorage, AK; two daughters: Jeannette (Ted) Arnold, Rochelle Schmitt, all of Manitowoc; 11 grandchildren: Christopher, Catelyn, Karolina, Johnnie Chad Jr., Patrick (Ky), Austin, Tasia, Gabby, Patti (Will), Chrystal and Benjamin; one great grandson: Christopher; one great granddaughter: Cerenity; four brothers: Ronnie (Kris), Steven (Vicki), Doug (Kathy), and Carl "Butch", all of Marshfield; and a former sister-in-law: Sue Knapp. Three nieces, 10 nephews and many great nieces and great nephews also survive. Gene was preceded in death by his father: Deward (Freda) Knapp; his mother: Lois Knapp; and his wife: Patricia A. Knapp.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, will be assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now