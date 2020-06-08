Diana M. Graykowski
Manitowoc - Diana M. Graykowski, age 87, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls.
Diana was born on May 31, 1933 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Joseph P. and Elizabeth (Chadwick) Schultz. On September 29, 1951 she married Stanley A. Graykowski at St. Lukes Catholic Church, Two Rivers. They worked together in the bar business many years ago. He preceded her in death on April 27, 1985. Diana loved tulips, Patsy Cline and going out to eat. She was a woman of few words but had a kind heart. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her six children: Larry (Kathy) Graykowski, Two Rivers, Allen (Calle) Graykowski, Manitowoc, Debra (James) Shepard, Manitowoc, Bonnie (Terry) Bonlander, Manitowoc, Mari (Lon) Grimm, Two Rivers, Karen Wampole, Manitowoc; 15 grandchildren: Bernie, Lisa and Ashley, Nicole Shepard (fiancé Chad Bonin), Michelle Shepard and Stacy Shepard, Jason (Rosanne) Bonlander, Mandi Debauche, Aaron (Kristin) Grimm, Matt (Carissa) Grimm, David Grimm, Jen Graykowski, Dan (Stephanie) Chashman, Kaitlyn, Cariann (Dustin) Petri; 17 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; two brothers: John Schultz, Robert (Jean) Schultz, both of Oconto; one sister: Patricia Granger, Two Rivers; one sister-in-law: Shirley Graykowski, Manitowoc; and one special friend: Ronald Meyer, Whitelaw. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother: Richard J. Schultz (POW); father-in-law and mother-in-law: Lawrence and Ester Graykowski; one brother-in-law: Joe Graykowski; one sister-in-law: Mary Schultz; and her dogs: Sugar and Muffin.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Sharon S. Richardson Hospice of Sheboygan Falls, Aurora Medical Center of Two Rivers (especially Charlotte and Jenny), Dr. Yetter and her granddaughter Stacy Shepard for all the care and compassion shown to Diana and her family.
Grief never ends, but it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. The sense of loss must give way if we are to value the life that was lived.
Manitowoc - Diana M. Graykowski, age 87, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls.
Diana was born on May 31, 1933 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Joseph P. and Elizabeth (Chadwick) Schultz. On September 29, 1951 she married Stanley A. Graykowski at St. Lukes Catholic Church, Two Rivers. They worked together in the bar business many years ago. He preceded her in death on April 27, 1985. Diana loved tulips, Patsy Cline and going out to eat. She was a woman of few words but had a kind heart. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her six children: Larry (Kathy) Graykowski, Two Rivers, Allen (Calle) Graykowski, Manitowoc, Debra (James) Shepard, Manitowoc, Bonnie (Terry) Bonlander, Manitowoc, Mari (Lon) Grimm, Two Rivers, Karen Wampole, Manitowoc; 15 grandchildren: Bernie, Lisa and Ashley, Nicole Shepard (fiancé Chad Bonin), Michelle Shepard and Stacy Shepard, Jason (Rosanne) Bonlander, Mandi Debauche, Aaron (Kristin) Grimm, Matt (Carissa) Grimm, David Grimm, Jen Graykowski, Dan (Stephanie) Chashman, Kaitlyn, Cariann (Dustin) Petri; 17 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; two brothers: John Schultz, Robert (Jean) Schultz, both of Oconto; one sister: Patricia Granger, Two Rivers; one sister-in-law: Shirley Graykowski, Manitowoc; and one special friend: Ronald Meyer, Whitelaw. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother: Richard J. Schultz (POW); father-in-law and mother-in-law: Lawrence and Ester Graykowski; one brother-in-law: Joe Graykowski; one sister-in-law: Mary Schultz; and her dogs: Sugar and Muffin.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Sharon S. Richardson Hospice of Sheboygan Falls, Aurora Medical Center of Two Rivers (especially Charlotte and Jenny), Dr. Yetter and her granddaughter Stacy Shepard for all the care and compassion shown to Diana and her family.
Grief never ends, but it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. The sense of loss must give way if we are to value the life that was lived.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.