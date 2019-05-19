|
Diana M. Mott
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Diana M. Mott, age 89, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Diana was born March 15, 1930 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Harold and Mary (Hermans) DeBroux. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the class of 1948. On January 6, 1951 she was united in marriage to Gerald G. Mott in Mishicot. He preceded her in death on February 26, 2017. Diana was a stay at home Mom, where she took care of her children and her grandchildren. She loved to knit and embroidery, fish, and watch the Milwaukee Brewers and work puzzles with her friend Gert.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Kenneth & Mary Jo Mott; Barbara & Rick Henrickson; Linda & David Sinkula; Jerilyn & David Skubal; Wayne & Beth Mott; Mary Plansky; Amy Jo Rezachek (fiancé Jim Paluch), all of Two Rivers; sixteen grandchildren: Carrie-Anne (Dave), Michael (special friend Lydia), Cory (Amanda), Matthew (Katie), Patrick (Chris), Stacy (Ricky), Kimberly, Tony, Jennifer (Brian), April (Jim), Jamie (Amanda), Craig (special friend Allie), Joshua, Jeremiah (Amanda), Tyler, Amanda; 25 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Ronald & Ramona Mott, Crivitz; Stanley Mott, Two Rivers; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Diana was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Mott, one son Thomas Mott, one son-in-law Clarence Plansky, one great grandchild Thomas Anderson, one sister Shirley Mott, her parents Harold & Mary DeBroux and her father-in-law and mother-in-law George & Ida Mott.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau with burial to take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth, at a later time.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Mott family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank the Town of Two Rivers First Responders, Emergency Department personnel, ICU, Doctors and nurses at Aurora Baycare Medical Center. THANK YOU.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 19, 2019