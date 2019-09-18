|
Diana M. Mrozinski
Manitowoc - Diana M. Mrozinski, age 77, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee.
She was born on July 14, 1942 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay, Daughter of the late Bernard and Bernadine (Van De Walle) Carter. Diana was employed at Foley Aluminum Company for many years. She enjoyed gardening, pets, spending time with her grandchildren, supporting the humane society and being a caring and dedicated person to everyone. Diana was a proud member of the Red Hat Ladies and enjoyed going to social functions.
She is survived by two daughters: Sharon Enz and Michelle (Dave) Bucey; grandchildren: Tony Carter (Bryanna) and his daughter Anya Carter, Kennedy Bucey, and Teagan Bucey; sisters: Sue (Joe) Schneske, Mary (John) Huth, Tina (Steve) Zelten, Deb (Andy) Geurts, Rose (Mark) Kowaleski, Trudy (Doug) Haynam; in-laws: Jackie Carter, Dawn Sidwell, Judy Carter; special friends: Sheila (Ken) Hein, Curt (Jane) Mrozinski, Marilyn Peterman, Sharyn (Larry) Klein, Cassie Raboine, Fred Meunier. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Diana was preceded in death by many siblings: Butch, JoAnn (Carl) Lawrenz, Glenn, Jim, Dave, Alice (Joe) Litersky, and Alby Carter. Numerous nephews also preceded her in death.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Bill Evans. Burial of Diana's cremated remains will take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019