Diane A. Sharlein
Manitowoc - Diane A. Sharlein, age 77, of Manitowoc, died Sunday evening, February 16, 2020 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Diane was born on August 8, 1942 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Raymond Ernst and Myrtle Adeline (Koeppe) Kieselhorst. She attended First German Ev. Lutheran School and graduated from Manitowoc Lutheran High School with the class of 1960. Diane also attended Holy Family School of Nursing at Silver Lake College. On September 26, 1964 she married Donald E. Sharlein at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2014.
Diane worked as a Bridal Coordinator for Berks for 15 years, also at Associated Bank and the Manitowoc Community Credit Union until her disability forced her retirement. Diane then worked as a Senior Aide at the Manitowoc Senior Center. She was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, Bethany Ladies Aid and Altar Guild, Manitowoc Historical Society and the Manitowoc Senior Center. Diane was a former member of the BPW Organization. She enjoyed reading, and volunteering at the gift shop at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, St. Mary's Home, Manitowoc County Historical Society and the Manitowoc Senior Center.
She is survived by her one son and daughter-in-law: Donald R. (Yvonne) Sharlein, Two Rivers; one daughter and son-in-law: Shari (Randy) Eversman, Plainview MN; six grandchildren: Kayla Behnke, Steven Behnke, Kyle Eversman, Alyssa Eversman, Amanda (John) Kaster and Jordan Sharlein; one great-grandson: Jonah; cousin: Marge Cap, Manitowoc; special friend: Florence Roedig, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Myrtle Kieselhorst; one infant brother; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Glyn (Etta) Sharlein.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center Chapel, 2021 South Alverno Road, Manitowoc. Rev. Robert Kujawski will officiate with entombment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call on Friday at the chapel from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020