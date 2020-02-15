|
|
Diane C. Geimer
Two Rivers - Diane C. Geimer, age 83, of Two Rivers, died peacefully with her daughters at her side on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Diane was born on July 1, 1936, in Manitowoc, a daughter of the late Joseph and Edith (Krumm) Buretta. She graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the Class of 1954, studied for two years at UW-Manitowoc and in 1989 earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Managerial Accounting from UW-Green Bay. On October 5, 1957, she married Eugene U. Geimer in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on February 15, 2015. Diane was employed at the Strand Theatre, Stangel's Super Valu, Shop N Go, Mirro Manufacturing, Buffalo Don's and Energy Assistance in Manitowoc. She enjoyed reading and watching detective mysteries, crossword puzzles, her pets, bird watching, flowers, and most of all spending time with her family.
Diane is survived by three daughters: Tracey (Philip) Klickman from DePere, Carrie Curcio and Kristy Sherrod, both from Two Rivers. She also leaves behind four granddaughters: Jacqui (Joe) Zivko, Erica (Daniel) Lehn, Rachael (Frank) Jurrus, and Jessica Curcio (special friend, Tyler Fischer); and six great grandchildren: Robbie Jurrus, Aveyah Engelbrecht, Delaino, Brooklyn and Adrian Zivko and Daniel Lehn III; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1921 Adams St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Julie Barger with a private family committal ceremony at Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation.
Memorials in Diane's name may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or the Manitowoc County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Geimer family with funeral arrangements.
Diane's family extends a special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and the staff of HFM Hospice for the compassion and care shown to Diane and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020