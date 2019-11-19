|
|
Diane Danay
Omro - Diane Danay, age 74, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born to Elmer and Evangeline Walters in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on November 23, 1944.
She loved being outside and taking care of her yard, always decorating for holidays, especially Christmas. Diane enjoyed doing crafts and gardening, she also enjoyed NASCAR and watching the Packers. She loved animals, especially her cats.
Diane is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Charlie) Coats, Dawn (Darin) Treleven, and Amy (Russ) Potratz; grandchildren, Brandon (Kristal) Coats, Taylor Coats, Dustin Treleven, Daleen Treleven, Dakota Treleven, Denver Treleven, Derek (Emily) Danay, Mitchell Potratz, Easton Potratz, and Sierra Potratz; great-grandchildren Jaxson, Greyson, and Chase Danay; her sister Beverly (Richard) Danay; sister-in-law Carol (Rollie Olm) Dodge
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David B. Walters; and her husband, George Danay.
A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 730 Madison Ave., Omro. Burial will be in Omro Cemetery.
Special thank you to all the nurses and doctors in the ICU; Vicki the case worker, that took us all under her wing and guided us through the process; the nurses and doctors at Bethel Home; and the amazing Hospice team, especially Jen who made sure she was kept comfortable while she was there, even if it was only a short time.
