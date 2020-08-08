Diane J. Virnoche



Diane J. Virnoche, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 4, 2020 due to a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 9, 1938 in Manitowoc, WI to Albert and Edith Reinert. Her and longtime love, Robert N. Virnoche, recently celebrated 61 years of marriage.



Diane was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, dancing with her love, spending time with family and friends, summers at Brennan Beach, winters in the Gulf Shores of Alabama, and cooking for her grandchildren.



For 27 years, Diane proudly served as an X-ray Technician at Community General Hospital. She was rewarded the Upstate Presidential Award in 1985. Diane then continued her time serving others by volunteering at St. Charles Church and Upstate at Community Hospital.



Diane is survived by her brother, Alan Reinert, husband, Robert; daughters, Terri (Ronald) Hannon and Lisa (Carl) Galler; son, Jeffrey (Erin) Virnoche.



She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Ryan, Nathan, Heather, Lauren, Claire, Olivia, and Charlotte. She will now rejoice with her parents, Albert and Edith, and sisters, Nancy Reinert and Sue Kimmel. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



Please join us celebrating her life Monday afternoon August 10, 2020 between 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service, at the Edward J. Ryan and Son Funeral Home, 3180 Bellevue Avenue.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. or St. Charles food pantry 4471 Onondaga Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13219.









