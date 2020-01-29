|
|
Diane L. Blashka
Mishicot - Diane L. Blashka, 61, lifetime Mishicot area resident, passed away peacefully Monday evening, January 27, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Diane was born in Mishicot on September 17, 1958 to Lloyd and Joan (Scheuer) Brouchoud. She was a 1976 graduate of Mishicot High School and furthered her education at Columbia School of Nursing in Milwaukee, where she earned her registered nurse degree in 1979. Diane worked for several years at Columbia Hospital in Milwaukee before returning home where she genuinely cared for many patients as an RN with Holy Family Memorial Hospital for the next 35 years until her illness forced her retirement. While employed with Holy Family, she also became certified to work as a nurse in the Intensive Care and Pediatric Units. Diane married Allen Blashka on October 12, 1984 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. Together the couple enjoyed many years of camping, especially the years after her fathers retirement. Diane also enjoyed doing crafts, reading, and really loved collecting precious moments. Diane also loved decorating and making her home special for every occasion and took every opportunity to spend time with family.
She is survived by her husband, Allen; her mother, Joan Brouchoud of Mishicot; one brother & sister-in-law, Pat (Terri Lou) Brouchoud of Mishicot; three sisters & two brothers-in-law, Terri Ann Brouchoud of Madison, Lori (Terry) "TJ" Jansky and Kim (Todd) Funk, all of Mishicot; one niece, Kristin (John) Biely, and their children: Ellie and Kylie; and two nephews, Brady and Brogan Brouchoud. She is further survived by one sister-in-law, Sue (Charlie) Kocourek of Kaukauna; one brother-in-law, Terry (Margaret) Blashka of Manitowoc; along with other nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Brouchoud; one brother, Bob Brouchoud; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Lucille Blashka.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 423 S. Main St. Mishicot. Officiating at the memorial mass will be Rev. Jeff Briones, with burial of her cremated remains to take place in Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Saturday morning from 8:30 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Blashka family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital and Holy Family Memorial Cancer Centers for the compassionate care extended to Diane. Special thanks also to the wonderful caregivers of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their kindness and support.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020