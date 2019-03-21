|
Diane M. Funk
Two Rivers - Diane Marie Funk, 70, of the Town of Two Rivers, died on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.
She was born Diane Marie Kostka on August 25, 1948, in Two Rivers to the late Frank and Lucille Kostka. She graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers in 1966. She married Paul William Funk on August 31, 1968 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Two Rivers. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past Fall 2018 with family and friends. Paul & Diane lived together on the Funk family farm in the Town of Two Rivers, where they raised their three children, Christine, Samuel and Jacob.
Diane worked for the United States Postal Service as a rural postal carrier for nearly 30 years and retired at the age of 63. She also worked at the deli counter at Pick n Save in Two Rivers. Diane enjoyed long walks and tours of waterfalls, cappuccinos from Kwik Trip, creating her custom, hand-stamped cards, get-togethers with many lifelong friends for sheepshead & Packer Sundays, Funk family vacations to various destinations such as Cable, Christmas Mountain Village, Maiden Lake and, most especially to the family cabin, "Moose Lodge." She jokingly would say that she was spending her children's inheritance at Northern Perks in Lakewood every time she had the chance to shop there when she was able to get away to "Moose Lodge." Diane helped serve the funeral dinners at church.
Diane is survived by her loving husband, Paul; three children: Christine (Mike) Stille, Sam (Karla) Funk, Jacob (Jolene) Funk; four grandchildren: Tanner Stille, Wyatt Stille, Colton Funk and Caleb Funk; sister: Susan Mlot and fiancé, Bruce Marshall, of Green Bay and brother: Jim (Liz) Kostka, of Weatherford, TX. She is further survived by brother and sister-in-laws: Patty (Raymond) Valenta, Peggy Krejcarek, Nancy (Gary) Tomchek and Sandy (John) Kleckner, along with many beloved nieces and nephews (that were lucky recipients of her custom created cards for numerous holidays and birthdays). She was preceded in death by her parents, In-laws: Raymond and Marie Funk, brother-in-law: Lee Mlot, brother-in-law: Ken Krejcarek, sister-in-law: Elizabeth (Funk) Peltier and brother-in-law: John Peltier.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Baatz and the team of caregivers at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for their dedication, skill and care.
We will remember her smile, her tenacity, her positive attitude, her love for old fashioneds, her enjoyment of family celebrations and "stamping their brains out" at Fox Hills or Moose Lodge with
"Seester" Sue. We will remember her generosity - she cherished the opportunity to spoil her children and her grandchildren, especially when it came to ice cream on vacations.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau, with entombment in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Monday morning from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019