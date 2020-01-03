|
|
Diane M. Stern
Manitowoc - Diane M. Stern, age 55, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County.
She was born June 2, 1964 in Two Rivers, daughter of Sharon (Meissner) Stern and the late Thomas Stern. Diane attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1982. She was employed with the Kohler Company for 15 years then with Bay Valley Foods of Green Bay for many years as a materials coordinator.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Lauren (Jim) Stocker, Manitowoc; her mother: Sharon Stern, Manitowoc; two sisters: Julia Stern and Elizabeth Stern, both of Two Rivers; two nieces: Brooke and Angela, Two Rivers; and five great-nieces and one grand-nephew. Other relatives and friends also survive.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Mark Knipp.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020