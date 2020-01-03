Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Stern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane M. Stern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane M. Stern Obituary
Diane M. Stern

Manitowoc - Diane M. Stern, age 55, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County.

She was born June 2, 1964 in Two Rivers, daughter of Sharon (Meissner) Stern and the late Thomas Stern. Diane attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1982. She was employed with the Kohler Company for 15 years then with Bay Valley Foods of Green Bay for many years as a materials coordinator.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Lauren (Jim) Stocker, Manitowoc; her mother: Sharon Stern, Manitowoc; two sisters: Julia Stern and Elizabeth Stern, both of Two Rivers; two nieces: Brooke and Angela, Two Rivers; and five great-nieces and one grand-nephew. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Mark Knipp.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -