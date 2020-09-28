Diane T. Gorychka
Manitowoc - Diane T. Gorychka, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, with her husband and cats at her side.
Diane was born June 10, 1950 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Edwin (Eddie) and Frances (Daisy) (Roberts) Gorychka. She was a 1968 graduate of Lincoln High School and later attended UW- Manitowoc before transferring to UW-Madison where she received her BS in Early Childhood Education.
Diane dedicated her life to education both of young children and herself. After obtaining her degree she continued to learn by becoming an AMI Certified Montessori Preschool teacher studying in Washington DC. While in Washington she also studied at Gallaudet College to improve her sign language skills. For many years she could be found signing mass at the former Holy Innocents parish until hand arthritis curtailed her signing activities.
Diane was DPI certified as a Preschool Educator, a K-8 Educator and Administrator obtaining her Master degree from UW- Milwaukee. She continued attending Montessori conference across the country throughout her career. That career blossomed when Diane and Bill moved to Manitowoc in 1973 and she took a position as a home visitor in the Manitowoc Public School District's Preschool under the Direction or Ruth Reed. Diane eventually took over as program administrator with Ruth's retirement until she had the opportunity to fulfill her lifelong dream of having her own Montessori School. In 1996 Diane and Bill purchased and took over New World Montessori School in Sheboygan which they own and operated at present recently starting their 25th year. Her greatest joy was moving into the newly designed building on Weeden Creek Road in Sheboygan as it completed her dream of an ideal facility.
Besides Diane's love of children and providing parents and families the best start for their child, she was also passionate about nature, gardening and animals. The New World Montessori Facility emphasizes Diane's love of nature and gardening and has provided children an opportunity to respect the earth since opening in October of 2006. She was well loved by the families she served at New World Montessori School. Her students and parents wrote these kind words in tribute: "New World Montessori and Miss Diane inspired us to be kind, accept differences, work hard and be leaders. Miss Diane was always firm and respectful but full of love and compassion. No-one can ever thank Miss Diane enough for making the world a better place one child at a time."
Her last passion was working with stray, injured and abandoned cats or kittens. She had a way of taking a stray, antisocial cat and turning them into a human loving being. In the case of her beloved Deuteronomy, it took 3 years of talking to him before she could pet him. He would look for her every morning and evening to hold their daily discussions. He ended his days this past spring, before he died of cancer, but not before he spent one month inside with Diane sleeping next to her in bed.
When not with children Diane and Bill would be found tending to 'her' stay kitties, gardening, hiking, camping, traveling, or enjoying the outdoors.
This same gentle spirit that touched animals, also impacted children, parents, family members and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Diane is survived by her husband of 46 years, William (Bill) Hansen, Manitowoc; brother: Gary Gorychka, Manitowoc; sister: Jeanne Gorychka, Manitowoc; Sister-in-law: Linda Hansen & Dave Nickels, Two Rivers; Jennifer & Roger Levendusky, Sturgeon Bay; Martha & Eric Gename, Ellison Bay; Sarah & Doug Schoenwalder, Green Bay; brother-in-law: Paul & Kathy Hansen, Arlington, VA. Nieces, nieces-in-law, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive. Diane was preceded in death by her parents: Edwin (Eddie) Gorychka and Frances (Daisy) Gorychka, special aunts: Florence Gorychka and Grace Gorychka, and uncle: Richard Gorychka.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall Street beginning at 12:00 p.m. Celebrating the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Doug LeCaptain.
The family will greet relatives and friends Saturday, October 3, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the church. Due to current health precautions, social distancing and face coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, Bill would appreciate memorials in Diane's name to support her school and favorite charities.
