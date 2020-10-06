Dianne D. (Detjen) Reinemann



Reedsville - Dianne D. (Detjen) Reinemann, age 77, was called to her heavenly home with her loving family by her side on September 30, 2020, at Brillion West Haven.



Dianne was born in Manitowoc on February 27, 1943, to the late Milton and Dorothy (Meyer) Detjen. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith which was her cornerstone and comfort throughout her life. Her childhood years were spent between Florida and Wisconsin, traveling with her family due to her dad's occupation as an entertainer/pianist. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc with the Class of 1961.



Dianne worked at First National Bank in Manitowoc in high school and for several years after graduating. She met the love of her life, Ted Reinemann, on a blind date and they were married on November 24, 1962, at Grace Lutheran in Manitowoc. They spent their entire married life in Reedsville and together they managed Edward Reinemann & Son feed mill where she was the secretary/treasurer for the family business. When their youngest child entered elementary school, she began volunteering at the school and did such a good job, she was hired as an Instructional Aide for the Reedsville School District. She thoroughly enjoyed helping students and forming fun friendships with the many teachers she supported for 23 years until her retirement in 2011.



Door County held a very special place in Dianne's heart, spending summers at the family cottage in Fish Creek and later in life, the blessing of having a vacation home there. She shared her love of Door County with her family, and her kids and grandkids will treasure wonderful memories of being there with Grandma and Papa.



Dianne will be remembered for many things - she loved gardening and could make anything grow or come back to life, she loved to bake and we would always beg her to make our favorites, and she loved kids. Whether it was in the classroom, welcoming her kid's friends into their home any day, any time, or always being there for her grandkids, she deeply felt the joy that children bring to the world. Most of all, she will be remembered for living out her Christian values - putting others first, being generous, and providing a word of encouragement or listening ear when you needed it most.



Dianne will be greatly missed by her loving husband of almost 58 years, Edward "Ted" Reinemann, Reedsville, and her four children: Paula (Steve) Petzke, Suamico, and their children, Ryan and Rachel; Paul (Sandy) Reinemann, Reedsville, and their children, Nikki, Kurt (Morgan) - children Lydia and Maverick, and James (Shawna) - daughter Natalie, Kiesow; Mark (Shelley) Reinemann, Hortonville, and their children, Andrew, Mitchell and Ross; Crystal (Nick) Berg, Abrams, and their children Logan, Mason and Kaylee. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Judy Cain, Bigfork, MT; as well as many good friends and neighbors.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Clifford and Marjorie Reinemann, her sister, Donna Reimer, and brother-in-law, Alan Cain.



Visitation will be Friday, October 16 from 4-6PM and Saturday, October 17, from 9:30 - 10:45AM with the funeral service at 11AM; all being held at St. John-St. James Lutheran Church, Manitowoc Street, Reedsville. Due to current health precautions, social distancing and face masks will be required. Pielhop-Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion is assisting the family and will provide a video of the service on their website for those who are unable to attend in person.



Although Dianne loved flowers, she loved the church above all else. Therefore in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be given to the St. John-St. James Building Fund.



Dianne's family extends a heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Brillion West Haven for providing exceptional care and treating mom like family, and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate support during her last weeks.









