|
|
Dolores Ann Marie Anhalt
Manitowoc - Dolores Ann Marie Anhalt, age 91, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Nursing Home, Manitowoc.
She was born on May 7, 1928 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Frances and Alva (Metzger) Meyer. Dolores graduated from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc. On July 8, 1950 she married Owen J. Anhalt at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Dolores was a member of St. Anne's Society and volunteered for funeral dinners. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, watching baseball, cooking, sewing, and baking for her family. Above all, Dolores loved spending time with her family, especially her husband of 69 years. They never missed watching the moon rise every evening.
Survivors include her loving husband: Owen J. Anhalt, Manitowoc; their children: Joy (Larry) Rand, New Franken, Jean (James) Grall, Manitowoc, Jackie (Jeff) Jagodinsky, Manitowoc, and Jody (Peter) Mears, Green Bay; one daughter-in-law: Janet Anhalt; ten grandchildren: John Brian Anhalt, Barbara (Mike) Reneau, Marcus Rand, Derrick Rand, Justin Jagodinsky, Jordan Jagodinsky, Jacob (Kaitlin) Mears, Isaac Mears, Peter Mears Jr., and Zachariah Mears; six great-grandchildren: Shelby, Madelyn, Mason, Ava, Ethan, and Amara; one sister-in-law: Helen (Richard) Schmidt; one brother-in-law: Ralph Binversie; and one sister-in-law: Kathy Anhalt. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was further preceded in death by her son: John Anhalt; one great-grandson: Owen Oscar Reneau; one brother: Donald (Rosemary) Meyer; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Private family services have been held and Dolores was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, assisted the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 8, 2019