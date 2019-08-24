|
Dolores E. Dietrich
Clarks Mills - Dolores E. Dietrich, age 88, longtime resident of Clarks Mills, died peacefully Tuesday night, August 20, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Dolores was born in Menchalville on October 5, 1930 to Charles and Julia (Tisler) Sauer. She attended country school, and on June 28, 1952 was united in marriage to Jerome E. "Jerry" Dietrich at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kellnersville. Jerry preceded her in death on November 18, 2010. Dolores and Jerry were longtime members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clarks Mills where she remained active with the Marian Council of Women; she was also a member of the Homemakers, and the Senior Center of Whitelaw. Dolores drove school bus for the Valders School District for over 20 years; she also did house cleaning work for the Foster family for many years. She enjoyed time spent with her family at their cottage at Lee Lake, gardening, several card clubs, and attending many of her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's school & sporting events.
Survivors include her five children: Diane Preston of Cato, Mike and Marcie Dietrich of Newton, Pat and Debbie Dietrich of Cato, Lois and Dave Hallet of New Franken and Linda and Randy Hablewitz of Manitowoc; eleven grandchildren: Danielle (Jimmy) Bodart, Travis (Amber) Preston; John (Jenny) Dietrich, Ross (Mandi) Dietrich; Jeremiah Dietrich, Dylan (Cassandra) Dietrich; Jamie (BJ) Eisch, Charles Jerome Hannan; Alison Hablewitz, Adam (Sara) Hablewitz, and Alexis Hablewitz; 24 great-grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren: Isabella, Bryanna, and Joey Bodart; Katlyn and Garret Preston; Morgan, Brynn, and Jax Dietrich; Jaymasen, Madysen, Bristol, Farrah, Ethan, and Elliot Dietrich; Brogan, Brady, and Aidan Deal; Jager and Quinn Eisch; Faith, Ashley Ann, Charles Jerome Jr, and Tristan Hannan; Masen, Marshall, and Claire Hablewitz; and one sister & brother-in-law, Marlene (Wayne) White of Green Bay. She is further survived by a brother-in-law and several sisters-in-law: Art (Betty) Dietrich and Claire Dietrich, all of Whitelaw; Joan Dietrich of Reedsville; Judy Dietrich of Cato; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; a son-in-law, Dale Preston; a great-grandchild, Baby Bodart; one sister & brother-in-law, Grace (John) Schmidt; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Robert Dietrich, Charlie (Florence) Dietrich, Baby Lois Ann, Sister Lois Ann, Dorothy (Al) Hoffman, Larry Dietrich, JoAnn (LeRoy) Eiles, Leo Dietrich, and John Dietrich; her parents, Charles and Julia Sauer; and her father & mother-in-law, Arthur and Clara Dietrich.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by her nephew and godson, Rev. Bill Hoffman, with burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clarks Mills.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clarks Mills Monday evening from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. A parish prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m., led by Deacon Randy Meidl. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning at the church after 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
The Dietrich family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center of Green Bay and the caregivers of Aurora Hospice for all the wonderful care and heartfelt compassion extended to our beloved mother and grandmother. Special Thanks also to Mom's dear friend, Trevor Leist, who was her "helping hand" whenever and wherever needed around the yard or her house. We very much appreciate all you have done for our mother.
