Dolores E. Kupsh
Valders - Dolores E. Kupsh, age 92, of Valders, passed away early Tuesday evening, August 18, 2020 at Bellin Hospital, Green Bay with her loving family at her side.
Dolores was born on July 8, 1928 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Lawrence and Frances (Kohlbeck) Grall. She graduated with the class of 1946 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On May 8, 1948 Dolores married Harry A. Kupsh in Manitowoc. The couple recently celebrated 72 years of marriage, Harry and Dolores had celebrated 70 years of marriage 2 years ago with a large celebration attended by family and friends. The couple farmed in the town of Franklin from 1954 to 1984 and then moved to the town of Cato from 1984 until 2013, when they moved to Valders. Dolores also worked at J.J. Stangel in the office and as an Adult Educational Instructor at Lakeshore Technical College. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville, St. Joseph Rosary Society, Ambitious Homemakers, the Whitelaw-Branch Seniors Club, Wisconsin Czech's and Menchalville Sewing Club. Dolores enjoyed crafts, cooking, playing bingo and storytelling. She participated in the Pillsbury Bakeoff Contest and was known as being an author of a cookbook. Throughout her life she enjoyed making people laugh. Dolores's greatest joy was her family and attending all the sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a love of teaching Czech baking to anyone wanting to learn. Her great-grandkids loved baking with her. She was also the best party and bus trip planner. Her memory was amazing for people, places, and events dating back to her childhood.
She is survived by her husband: Harry A. Kupsh, Valders; her children include: Connie Anhalt, Plymouth, Kay Lynn (James) Preston, Reedsville, Karen (David) Dietrich, Whitelaw, William (Amy) Kupsh, Green Bay, one daughter-in-law: Ardie Kupsh, Valders; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law: JoAnn Riha (Jim Ingham), Pottsboro, TX; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Kathy Grall, Manitowoc, Elaine Kupsh, Two Rivers, Joan Sheehy, Reedsville, Ellery Riha, Houston, TX; many special Godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence and Frances Grall; two sons: Robert Kupsh, John Kupsh; one son-in-law: Glenn Anhalt; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Mike and Anna Kupsh; one infant sister; and one brother: Robert Grall.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, private family funeral services were held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville followed by burial in the parish cemetery. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Dolores' family would like to thank the ER and second floor staff at Bellin Hospital for their attentive and compassionate care. Their kindness was overwhelming.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the ability of friends and family to come together in person and grieve in typical ways. Please know that this was not an easy decision to have a private funeral. We would have loved to have had a larger service to celebrate Dolores' life. We know many of you would have joined us in conveying your sympathy and sharing your memories. We feel the prayers and love you have been sending.
How lucky we are to have been so very loved by you. It makes saying goodbye so hard.