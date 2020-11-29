Dolores Holschbach
Manitowoc - Dolores Holschbach, age 96, died Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 26, 2020. Dolores was born on February 19, 1924, in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Anton and Mary (Zipperer) Kleiber. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc and of Holy Family Hospital School of Nursing. On November 20, 1946 she married Donald Holschbach at St Joseph Catholic Church in Alverno. He preceded her in death in 2011.
Dolores was a great mother to her twelve children who loved and adored her. We were a big family but there was always enough love to go around. Mom was usually the last one up sitting with us until our homework was done and the first one up to get us off to school. The laundry was always done, groceries bought, meals cooked and the house was always clean. Who knew where she found the time.
Dolores was a nurse at Holy Family Hospital for many years, working in the pediatric unit. She often would receive thanks from families of children she had cared for who remembered her for her deep compassion and care. Many family members were inspired by Dolores to pursue a career in healthcare.
Dolores and Donald enjoyed their retirement years traveling the world and spending their winters in Arizona near two of their daughters and their families. While there, they developed many wonderful friendships that lasted them the rest of their lives.
Dolores experienced a stroke in December 2003 while in Arizona which significantly impaired her ability to communicate. She showed just how tough she was by working with and around these challenges while continuing to enjoy life with her family.
The children of Dolores and their spouses include: Duane Holschbach, Dale (deceased) and Connie Holschbach, Dennis Holschbach, David (deceased) and Martha Holschbach, Terri and Mark Desris, Dean (deceased) and Jeri Lu Holschbach, Jane and Tim O'Brien, Jean Holschbach, Julie and Wayne Arndt, Darryl and Betty Holschbach, Doug Holschbach and his significant other Leann Filley, and Tina and Steve Prueher; 21 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Dolores has three surviving sisters , Helen Crocker, Monica (Gene) Ahrens, Rosemary (Ted) Jarosh, a surviving brother, Ben (Patti) Kleiber, a surviving brother-in-law, Andy Holschbach and three surviving sisters-in-law, Grace Brandl, Dorothy Holschbach and Merle Kleiber.
In addition to those already mentioned, she was preceded in death by five brothers and their spouses Bernard (Carole) Kleiber, Richard (Gloria and Harriet) Kleiber, Anthony Kleiber, Johnny Kleiber, Jerome Kleiber, and three sisters Rita Kleiber, Dorothy (Pat) Peterson, and Marion Holschbach. And by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jerome Holschbach, Marvin (Pat) Holschbach, Harvey (Corinne) Holschbach, Paul (Rose) Holschbach, Bernice (Donald) Barta, and Eunice (Leonard) Mella.
The family wishes to send a heart felt thank you to the staff at River Woods Place and Southern Care Hospice for their compassionate care and support given to our Mom and our family. You became part of our family and we became part of yours.
Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, a celebration of Dolores's life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
or in care of family of Dolores to Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc, WI, 54220.