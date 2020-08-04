Dolores J. Peltier
Manitowoc - Dolores J. Peltier, age 85, a Manitowoc resident, formerly of The Villages, Florida, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 in Manitowoc, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 1, 1935 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Mark Brandel and Anna Fickett. Dolores attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1952. On May 12, 1956 she married Donald G. Peltier. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2005. Dolores was employed at JC Penny as well as a secretary at the White House Milk Company, Manitowoc. Dolores and Donald lived in The Villages in Florida and loved the community there. She was active in many activities, including the Red Hats, card games, Mahjong, and golfing.
Survivors include her four children: Kay (Mark) Meitzen, Eagle River, Kathy Jeffers, Florida, Jeff Peltier, Manitowoc, and Sue Peltier, Whitelaw; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one step-sister: Iline Fickett; and many special friends in The Villages, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her step-father: Ed Fickett; and her step-mother: Grace Brandel.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial has been held.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc, as well as Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion they have shown to Dolores and her family.