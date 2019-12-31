|
|
Dolores V. Becker
Manitowoc - Dolores V. Becker, age 91, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life late Monday evening, December 30, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.
Dolores was born on October 5, 1928 in Weyauwega. She was the daughter of the late Edmund and Forothea Zaudke Koplien. Dolores was a graduate of Weyauwega High School with the class of 1947. On May 17, 1952 she married Verl "Blackie" P. Becker at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega. He preceded her in death on November 3, 2011. She was employed at the Manitowoc Health Care Center retiring in October 1980. Dolores was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
She is survived by three children: Jody (Lee) Hagenow, Jim (Judy) Becker, and Jill Rank, all of Manitowoc;
one daughter-in-law: Nancy Becker, Manitowoc; eight grandchildren: Amy Andrews, Brian (Nicole) Becker, Bill Hagenow, Bob (Lisa) Hagenow, Cole Becker, Olivia Becker, Jackson Becker and Kim Rank; seven great grandchildren, one sister: Joanne Gettendorf, Weyauwega; further survived by an extended family of nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edmund and Dorothea Koplien; husband: Verl "Blackie" Becker; one son: Jeff Becker; one son-in-law: Paul Rank; six sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1712 Menasha Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Zachary DeArmond with entombment to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020