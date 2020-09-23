Donald A. Mahlik
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Donald A. Mahlik, 90, a Two Rivers resident died peacefully on September 21, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 5-6 pm this Friday, September 25 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Two Rivers. Cremation has taken place and a prayer service will be after visitation at 6pm.
Don was born on May 30, 1930, in Two Rivers, son of Theresa and Ben Mahlik.
He graduated from Washington High School in 1948. On September 9, 1950 he married his grade school sweetheart, Janet Otto at St. Marks Church in Two Rivers.
Don worked for Sorges Dairy, before becoming an accomplished State Farm Insurance Agent until his retirement. He was active in the Church, chairing the St Mark's annual picnic, as well as longtime basketball coach, and choir member. He enjoyed planting trees and gardening, hosting family celebrations at his hobby farm especially the annual grandchildren's Thanksgiving/Christmas party. He especially liked competing against family members during summer fun runs. Don also enjoyed playing baseball, volleyball, bike riding, camping and his daily trip to Dairy Queen. Don and Jane enjoyed traveling the world with friends.
Survivors include his bride of 70 years: Jane,Two Rivers; seven children: Chuck Mahlik, Two Rivers, Tricia Nelson, Two Rivers, Marge (Jim) Erickson, Two Rivers, Dale ( Peggy) Mahlik, Clintonville, Sue (Jose) Garcia, Two Rivers, Bill (Cathi) Mahlik, Fond du lac, Chris (Jodi) Mahlik, Marinette. 1 daughter-in-law Kathy Mahlik, Valders. 19 Grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren also survive.
Donald is preceded in death by his son David Mahlik, his parents, and other family members.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Heartland Hospice Care.
