Donald D. Bastian
Manitowoc - Donald D. Bastian, age 92, of Manitowoc, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Don was born on September 19, 1926 in Brillion, son of the late Walter and Elsie (Greve) Bastian. Don owned and operated his own farm for most of his life.
He is survived by two sisters and one brother-in-law: Alice (Harvey) Emmer, New Berlin; Germaine Olp, Brookfield; one sister-in-law: Virginia Bastian, Chilton, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Elsie Bastian; three brothers: Lawrence Bastian; Kenneth Bastian; Vance Bastian; two sisters: Myrtle Bastian; Ruth Marshall.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Knollwood Mausoleum Chapel. Chaplain Jayne Helgevold will officiate. Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center and Holy Family Memorial Hospice for all the compassionate care given to Don.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 1, 2019