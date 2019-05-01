Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Knollwood Mausoleum Chapel
1500 Hwy 310
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bastian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald D. Bastian


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald D. Bastian Obituary
Donald D. Bastian

Manitowoc - Donald D. Bastian, age 92, of Manitowoc, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.

Don was born on September 19, 1926 in Brillion, son of the late Walter and Elsie (Greve) Bastian. Don owned and operated his own farm for most of his life.

He is survived by two sisters and one brother-in-law: Alice (Harvey) Emmer, New Berlin; Germaine Olp, Brookfield; one sister-in-law: Virginia Bastian, Chilton, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Elsie Bastian; three brothers: Lawrence Bastian; Kenneth Bastian; Vance Bastian; two sisters: Myrtle Bastian; Ruth Marshall.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Knollwood Mausoleum Chapel. Chaplain Jayne Helgevold will officiate. Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center and Holy Family Memorial Hospice for all the compassionate care given to Don.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now